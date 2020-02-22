DANVILLE — On Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, surrounded by family, a kind, loving, and amazing woman left this earth to join her equally kind, loving and amazing sweetheart in heaven.
Rosemary Jean Woods was born on Feb. 28, 1928, in Danville to Renwick Glen Woods and Goldie McKinley (Shanks) Woods. She attended Danville schools, graduating from Danville High School in 1946.
Rosemary was joined in marriage to her high school sweetheart, Ernest (Ernie) John Curtis Jr., on Jan. 14, 1946, at Immanuel Presbyterian Church in Danville. They were blessed to enjoy 69 years before Ernie’s passing on May 27, 2015. They were a shining example of true love.
Rosemary was a homemaker her entire life. She was a 58-year member of First Presbyterian, served for many years as child care director and was a member of Rachel Circle. Rosemary was a lifelong Democrat and an election judge.
She was a lifetime member of TOPS Club and treasured the many friendships gained through that group. In these groups, she shared her humor by telling an opening joke or funny story. She enjoyed reading, listening to music, playing the piano and clipping jokes and cartoons to share. Rosemary also had a soft spot in her heart for dogs.
Rosemary is survived by seven of her eight children, Vickie (Wayne) Styck of Chillicothe, Linda Curtis (Dan Pentony), Sally (Bob) Middendorf and Nancy Curtis, all of Danville, Tom (Deborah Jackson) Curtis of Marco Island, Fla., Kathy Delzell of Danville and Ginny (Dave) Slezak of Charlotte, N.C.; 19 grandchildren, Carla Styck McManus, Michael Styck, Ryan Styck, Karen Starns, Shara Starns Shaffer, Brandy Middendorf Schacht, Justin Mackiewicz, Bobbi Middendorf Smith, Blake Middendorf, Kurt Middendorf, Donny Nicoson, Megan Nicoson, Mark Curtis, Jeffrey Curtis, Kristine Curtis, Carly Delzell, Jonathon Delzell. who served as one of her caregivers for the past three years, Christopher Slezak and Matthew Slezak; 20 great-grandchildren; two great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild due in 2020; cousins, nieces and nephews; extended family; and numerous friends. She was very proud of her large family and supported them through attendance at school functions, church activities and sporting events.
Rosemary was preceded in death by her husband, Ernie; a son, Johnny (Ernest John Curtis III), in 1951; her parents; her siblings, Maxine (Orville) Deckard, Mercedes (Charlie) McCrone, Glen (Babe) Woods, William (Dorothy) Woods and Bobby Dean Woods; and other relatives.
The family would like to thank Dr. Sodhi and his staff at Sodhi Medical Services and the caring nurses and staff from OSF Hospice.
A celebration of Rosemary’s life will be held at First Presbyterian Church, 100 N. Franklin St. in Danville, on Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, at 10 a.m. with Pastor Ann Schwartz officiating. Burial will follow at Danville National Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Kruger Coan Pape Funeral Home, 10 E. Williams St. in Danville, and from 9 to 10 a.m. at the church prior to the funeral.
The family requests that donations be made in her name to the Douglas Discovery Garden, P.O. Box 923, Danville, IL 61832, or First Presbyterian Church, 100 N. Franklin St., Danville, IL 61832.