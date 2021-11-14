CHAMPAIGN — Rosemary Decker, 87, of Champaign died at 2:40 p.m. Thursday (Nov. 11, 2021) at C-U Regional Rehabilitation, Savoy.
She was born on Jan. 14, 1934, in Urbana, a daughter of Roy and Rose (Borgic) Baum. She graduated from University Commercial College and met her husband, Maurice. Rosemary had multiple jobs throughout her life and eventually retired from the UI as an operator.
Survivors include her brother, Jim Baum; two sons, Paul and James Decker; one daughter, Joyce Altes; and five grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years and brother, Leroy Decker.
In accordance with family wishes, she will be cremated, and there will be a memorial service at 11 a.m. Nov. 19 at Owens Funeral Home, 101 N. Elm St., Champaign. The visitation will be one hour prior to the service (10 to 11 a.m.) at the funeral home. Maurice and Rosemary's cremated remains will be buried together in Woodlawn Cemetery, Urbana.
Condolences may be offered at owensfuneralhomes.com.