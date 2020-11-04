GLEN CARBON — Rosemary Haywood Deiter, 91, of Glen Carbon, formerly of Taylorville, passed away at 11:40 a.m. Monday (Nov. 2, 2020) at Anderson Hospital, Maryville.
Rosemary was born April 14, 1929, in Taylorville, the daughter of Albert and Rachel (Hunt) Haywood. She graduated from Taylorville High School in 1947. Rosemary married Matthew Watchman Jr. on Dec. 18, 1965, and he preceded her in death March 1, 1968. Later in life, she married Robert M. Deiter on May 25, 1985, at First Presbyterian Church in Taylorville, and they enjoyed 35 years of marriage.
In her younger years, Rosemary was a homemaker, staying home to manage the household and raise her daughters. She then worked for the local telephone company and then St. Vincent’s Hospital as a switchboard operator. Rosemary then went on to work for Dyke-Clarke Insurance Agency, before retiring from Continental Grain as secretary to the plant manager. She was a past member of First Presbyterian Church in Taylorville and was a member of the Sewing Guild of America and the Red Hat Society. In her youth, Rosemary loved roller skating, and she was always an avid cat lover, but she especially loved the time she spent with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, often traveling long distances to attend their events and competitions.
She was also preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Wanda (Stumm) McGlauchlen; and brother and sister-in-law, Allen and Thelma Haywood.
Rosemary is survived by her husband, Robert M. Deiter of Glen Carbon; daughter, Valerie (husband Doug) Rodden of Troy; son-in-law, Kenneth (wife Cindi) McGlauchlen of Lady Smith, Wis.; stepchildren, Linda Olsen of Taylorville, Kenneth Watchman of Florida, Cindy (husband Ray) South of Taylorville, Scott Deiter of Machesney Park, DeAnne (husband Mike) Rogers of Plano, Texas, Rhonda (husband Gerald) Meinert of Freeport, Roberta Stogdill of Pompano Beach, Fla., and Susan (husband David) Edge of Rockford; 17 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; brother, Arthur (wife Elaine) Haywood of Port Orchard, Wash.; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family will receive guests from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 6, at Shafer-Perfetti & Assalley Funeral Home, 202 W. Franklin St., Taylorville, IL 62568. In following CDC guidelines, 25 guests will be allowed in the funeral home at a time, and the wearing of masks is recommended. A private family ceremony will be held, followed by interment at Oak Hill Cemetery. You are invited to watch a livestream of Rosemary's ceremony at
client.tribucast.com/tcid/19039944.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association, 208 S. LaSalle St., Suite 1500, Chicago, IL 60604, or the American Cancer Society, 4215 Lindell Blvd., St. Louis, MO 63108. Please visit assalleyfuneralhomes.com to offer condolences to the family.