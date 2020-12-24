TUSCOLA — Rosemary Liggett, 80, of Champaign, formerly of Greenup, passed away Monday, Dec. 21, 2020.
Rosie was born Jan. 15, 1940, in Mahomet, the daughter of Melvin C. and Grace Daniels.
She is survived by two sisters, Alice Gaines (Carl Jones) of Champaign and Fern Wakeley (JJ Johnson) of Rantoul; one daughter, Debbie King of Oklahoma; one son, Kevin Cowan of Colorado; seven grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, John and Fred Daniels.
Rosie did many things in her working life. Her love of animals led her to working for a number of years in a veterinary clinic. She was also a longtime waitress at the Urbana Steak 'n Shake and later retired from Hamburg Distributors. In recent years, she was enjoying retirement in Greenup.
Rosie was the definition of a people person who never knew a stranger. She had an outsized personality, embracing the world with a wicked sense of humor and a deeply caring soul.
She loved unconditionally and was loved in return by all who knew her. She will be dearly missed.
There will be a private family service for Rosie. Family and friends are welcome to attend graveside services to be held at 2:45 p.m. Monday, Dec. 28, at Riverside Cemetery in Mahomet. COVID-19 social-distancing protocols should be followed. Renner-Wikoff Chapel & Crematory, 1900 S. Philo Road, U, is handling the arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to an organization of the donor’s choice. Condolences may be offered at renner-wikoffchapel.com.