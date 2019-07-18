RANKIN — RoseMary Mosson, 88, of rural Penfield passed away Sunday (July 14, 2019) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at Lux Memorial Chapel, 1551 E. Grove Ave., Rantoul. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday at St. Lawrence Catholic Church, Penfield. Father Michael Menner will officiate. Burial will follow in St. Lawrence Cemetery, Penfield.
RoseMary was born Sept. 13, 1930, in Penfield, the daughter of John P. and Rose (Silvers) Early. She married George C. Rasmussen on Aug. 14, 1954, and after his passing in 1956, she married John G. Mosson on Sept. 27, 1958, in Penfield.
Survivors include her sons, Alan (Marty) Rasmussen and Tim (Nancy Leath) Rasmussen, both of Penfield; daughters, Coletta (Steve) Grussing of Effingham and Helen Mosson of Rantoul; nine grandchildren, Mandy (Kenny) O’Brien, Tom (Caroline) Rasmussen, Joe (Salina O’Banion) Rasmussen, Josh Rasmussen, Travis (Sarah Spellmeyer) Rasmussen, Kristen (Matt) Summers, Sarah Rasmussen, Ryan (Erin Kinsel) Grussing and Alli Grussing; 13 great-grandchildren, Sydney, Kassidy, Brianna, Amiaya, Jonah, Abigail, Bethany, Levi, Faith, Evelyn, Lilly, Eli and Revin; a brother, Richard Early of Penfield; and sister, Barbara Overholt of Thomasboro.
Her parents, both husbands, infant daughter, infant great-granddaughter, five brothers and three sisters preceded her in death.
RoseMary graduated from Mercy Hospital with the title of registered nurse in 1952. She worked at Mercy in the nursery and farmed with her husband for most of their married life.
RoseMary loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She loved quilting and reading and was an active member of the Penfield I&I Antique Tractor Club and St. Lawrence Alter and Rosary Society.
In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, donations can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association in RoseMary’s name.
Lux Memorial Chapel, Rantoul, is handling the arrangements.