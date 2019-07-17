CHAMPAIGN — Rosemary M. Nolan, 88, died Thursday (July 11, 2019) at Champaign Rehabilitation Center.
A gathering of family and friends will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Sunday, July 21, at Owens Funeral Home, 101 N. Elm St., Champaign.
Rosemary is survived by her six children (Michael, Patrick, Kathleen, Colleen, Mary and Moira) and their families.
In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, memorials may be made to WILL Radio & TV, 300 N. Goodwin Ave., Urbana, IL 61801, or another charity of the donor's choice.
Condolences may be offered at owensfuneralhomes.com.