CHAMPAIGN — Rosemary Pirtle, 87, of Champaign passed away Sunday (April 12, 2020).
Rosemary was born in 1932 in Champaign to Walter and Marguerite Saathoff. She had two children precede her in death, Tim Roberts and Donna Roberts.
She is survived by her children, Dan (Lori) Ivey and Debbie Hill. Also surviving are her seven grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.
At her request, no funerary services will be accorded. Mittendorf-Calvert Funeral Home is handling arrangements.