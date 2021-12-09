CHAMPAIGN — Rosemary Smith, 78, of Champaign passed away at 3:27 p.m. Tuesday (Dec. 7, 2021) at OSF Heart of Mary Medical Center, Urbana.
There will be a visitation Monday, Dec. 13, at Owens Funeral Home, 101 N. Elm St., Champaign, from 4 to 6 p.m. with a rosary recited at 3:45 p.m. Funeral Mass will be on Tuesday, Dec. 14, at 10 a.m. at Holy Cross Catholic Church, 405 W. Clark St., Champaign. Burial will follow in Mt. Olive Cemetery, Mayview.
Rosemary was born Sept. 14, 1943, in Champaign, to Joseph and Margie (Hammer) Lamendola. She married Thomas E. Smith, the love of her life, on Oct 9, 1965.
She was preceded in death by her parents, loving husband and brother, Robert Lamendola.
She is survived by two daughters, Lori Smith and Lisa Smith, both of Champaign; a brother, William (Darlene Veit) Lamendola of Tolono; a sister, Victoria (Mike) Millage of Urbana; a sister-in-law, Linnea Lamendola of Sullivan; and many beloved nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.
Rosemary was a graduate of Champaign High School, Class of 1961. She then followed her passion of becoming a nurse and graduated from the Julia F. Burnham School of Nursing in 1964. She went on to have a lifelong career as an RN. She worked at Mercy Hospital and was a hospice nurse for 10 years before finishing her 35-plus-year career at Christie Clinic.
Rosemary was a lifelong member of Holy Cross Catholic Church, Champaign. Her faith was a huge part of her life.
Rosemary’s strongest quality was her caring for others. She was always doing something for everyone. Her greatest pride and joy was her two daughters.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Holy Cross Catholic Church, Daily Bread Soup Kitchen or a charity of choice. Condolences may be offered at owensfuneralhomes.com.