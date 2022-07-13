SADORUS — Rosemary J. Taborn, 89, of Champaign passed gracefully and peacefully away at 12:58 p.m. Sunday (July 10, 2022) in Sadorus.
She was born June 15, 1933, at West Union, the daughter of John F. and Genevieve (Haddix) Carpenter. She married Rudolph (Rudy) Taborn, and he survives.
She is also survived by a daughter, Robin M. Styan (Greg) of Sadorus; grandchildren, John and Kelli Harward (Christopher); six great-grandchildren; and brothers, Robert D. Carpenter and Billy Carpenter of Marshall.
She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Wanda Macke.
Rosemary was a business office secretary at Carle Clinic and a beloved homemaker. She was a member of Quest United Methodist Church: A Community of Grace, Urbana, and enjoyed birds, crocheting, camping and helping and being around friends. Her family was her life.
A celebration of life service will be at 3 p.m. Friday, July 15, at Quest United Methodist Church: A Community of Grace, 2004 Philo Road, U, with visitation Thursday, July 14, from 5 to 7 p.m. also at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Quest United Methodist Church: A Community of Grace. Condolences may be offered at renner-wikoffchapel.com.