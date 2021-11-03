URBANA — Rosemary Shirley Woods, 90, of Urbana passed away Thursday (Oct. 28, 2021) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
There will be a visitation Saturday, Nov. 6, at First Baptist Church, Savoy, from 10 to 11 a.m. After the visitation, there will be a funeral service at the church at 11 a.m. There will be a procession to Antioch Cemetery, Hugo, following the funeral service. Due to COVID-19 risk factors, all guests must wear a mask. Thank you.
Rosemary was born on Dec. 29, 1930, in Hugo, to parents William F. and Lydia (Kearns) Albin. The youngest of nine children, Rosemary grew up in Hugo and graduated from high school in Villa Grove. Before she met her husband, she was a beautician and continued to do hair for close family and friends. She married her husband, George Woods, on March 18, 1951, at First United Methodist Church in Urbana. Rosemary became a full-time homemaker, raising her daughter, Bev, and being involved in all her activities. She became a member at First Baptist Church in Savoy. There she became a deaconess and a member of the Dorcas Circle women’s group, where she made quilts and served the community. In her free time, Rosemary loved to sew and make quilts for her grandkids. After George retired, they enjoyed winter trips to Florida and golfing together. She loved her family dearly and will be missed by her friends and loved ones.
Rosemary is survived by her daughter, Beverly (Dan) Dingler of Alabama; grandchildren, Caroline (Robert) Racicot of Georgia, John (Crystal) Dingler of Georgia and Amanda (Chris) Wade of Alabama; great-grandchildren, Jillian Racicot, Sarah Racicot, Jacob Dingler, Luke Dingler, Caleb Dingler, Jackson Wade and Chandler Wade; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Glenn Albin, Charles Albin, Robert Albin, Max Albin and Howard Albin; sisters, Inez Helm, Ruth Bantz and Nina Hart; and granddaughter, Jill Renee Dingler.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to the Alzheimer’s Association and/or First Baptist Church in Savoy.
