ST. JOSEPH — Rosena Brown, 85, of St. Joseph passed away at 10:55 a.m. Saturday (Feb. 15, 2020) at Accolade Healthcare of Paxton.
She was born Oct. 11, 1934, at Alpena, Mich., the daughter of Albert and Goldie (McGregor) Bellmore. She married Richard A. Brown on May 15, 1954, in Ossineke, Mich. He preceded her in death on Nov. 12, 2005.
She is survived by her children, Randall Brown of St. Augustine, Fla., Timothy Brown of St. Joseph, Donald Brown of Byron, Ronald Brown of Santa Cruz, Calif., Alan Brown of St. Joseph, Darin Brown of Silverton, Ore., and Loralee Kinser of Bulls Gap, Tenn.; 13 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren; three sisters, Mary Travis of Mikado, Mich., Judy Berlin of Ossineke, Mich., and Linda Hagberg of Lake Orion, Mich.; and one brother, Glen Bellmore of Michigan.
Services will be private. Freese Funeral Home, 302 E. Grand Ave., St. Joseph, is in charge of arrangements.