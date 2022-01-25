CHAMPAIGN — Rosetta Ann Kumar, 84, of Champaign passed away at home Sunday (Jan. 23, 2022) after a brave battle with neurodegenerative disease.
Rosetta was born in Belleville, Ontario, Canada, on Oct. 14, 1937. Her parents were Matthew Campbell and Annie née McCormick.
Rosetta was preceded in death by her parents; brother, George (Sandy) Campbell of Peterborough, Ontario; and beloved pets, Minnie, Buddy and especially her Sheltie Lucky.
She is survived by her husband of 59 years, Dr. Ashok Kumar; sister, Ms. Edith (William) Crowley of Peterborough, Ontario; son, Derek Kumar (Siriruch) of San Jose, Calif.; daughter, Dr. Dana Ryan (Mike Erlanson) of San Diego; and grandchildren, Kaitlyn and Patrick Kumar of San Jose.
Rosetta grew up in Belleville and attended Quinte Secondary School. She was awarded a Canada Council undergraduate scholarship to Queen’s University at Kingston, where she graduated with a degree in economics. She completed her studies at the University of California, Berkeley, and earned a master’s degree in economics. Rosetta had a lifelong interest in learning and education and wore many hats — as a researcher at Stanford Research Institute, a preschool assistant, a Girl Scout Brownie troop leader and Sunday school instructor. Later in life, Rosetta was a registered tax preparer and worked for H&R Block in Urbana and H&R Block Premium in Champaign as office manager. She was the president of the Ponds of Windsor Homeowners Association for 14 years, and she was a member of Westminster Presbyterian Church of Champaign. When not doing taxes, Rosetta loved to read, garden, watch British mystery television series and was Lucky’s human partner in dog agility training. Rosetta loved animals and was a vegan.
A memorial and celebration of life ceremony will be held at a later time. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Champaign County Humane Society or a charity of your choice.