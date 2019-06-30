HUME — Rosetta Witt, 98, of Springfield, formerly of Hume, passed away at 12:01 a.m. Saturday (June 29, 2019) at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield.
She was born Nov. 6, 1920, in Camargo, the daughter of Noah C. and Rosa Belle Harris Phipps. She married Orville W. Witt on Oct. 1, 1938. He preceded her in death in 1971.
She is survived by two daughters, Joyce Gibbons and Carolyn Dennis, both of Springfield; four grandchildren, Doug (Angi) Dornblaser, Dawn (Kent) Keiser, Suzanne Borland and Nicole (Matt) Bartley; and eight great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by three brothers and one sister.
She was a 50-year member of the Order of Eastern Star and had served as past Worthy Matron of the Hume Chapter.
She enjoyed playing bingo and spending time with family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 3, 2019, at Joines Funeral Home, 401 W. Gillogly St., Newman. Burial will be in Young America Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. preceding the service.