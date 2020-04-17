URBANA — Rosie L. Smith passed away on Friday, April 10, 2020, in her home, surrounded by her loving children.
Rosie was born on April 5, 1941, in Roxie, Miss., to the union of Forest and Lucille Washington. Shortly after her parents divorced, her mother married her loving father, Anthony Young, and relocated to Champaign.
She attended Franklin Middle School and later graduated from Champaign Central High School. Rosie met and fell in love with Sammie L. Smith, and the two were wed on June 20, 1965. To this union were born four children.
Rosie was industrious, a quick learner and worked numerous jobs. In 1964, she became the first African-American cashier to work at Kmart in Champaign. She eventually settled into a career with Kraft Foods as a lab analyst. After 20-plus years of employment, she retired from Kraft Foods in 1999.
After studying for many years, Rosie became a faithful servant to Jehovah. She was baptized as a Jehovah’s Witness in April 1999.
Rosie was preceded in death by her parents and her former husband. She is survived by her four children, Yvette Smith (Foster Oduro), Shobia Smith, Christopher Smith and Shironda Smith; two brothers, Author Reed and Anthony Paul Young; and a host of cousins, nieces, nephews, her spiritual family and friends.
A controlled visitation will be held at 12 noon Friday, April 17, at the Woodlawn Cemetery Chapel in Urbana. She will be laid to rest in Lincoln Memorial Gardens afterwards.
Perry’s Twin City Mortuary Service has been entrusted with care of Mrs. Smith.