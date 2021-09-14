GEORGETOWN — Roslin (Rossie) Elaine Fisher Renaker, 43, of Georgetown passed away Sunday (Sept. 12, 2021).
She was born to Connie Lynn Thomas and Roger E. Fisher, in Louisville, Ky., on July 15, 1978.
She is survived by her loving husband, Robert Whitney Renaker of Georgetown, and her beautiful daughters, Claire Elaine, 15, and Sarah Whitney, 12.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Vincent Thomas, Crockett and Oreta Moore, Doris and Frank Fisher and Jake and Doris Renaker; and her loving father-in-law, Doug Renaker.
Rossie will be deeply missed by her parents, Connie and Steve Rhodes of Prospect, Ky.; brothers, Jonathon Rhodes of Nashville, Tenn., and Ryan Fisher (Sara) of Prospect; sister, Carla Rhodes (Andy Shernoff) of Woodstock, N.Y.; niece, Elizabeth Ann Fisher; nephews, Evan Thomas Fisher and Noah Ryan Fisher of Prospect; and aunts and cousins.
She will also be missed by Whitney’s family: his mother, Debi Miller of New Albany, Ind.; very special aunt, Pam Owens (Rodney) of Prospect; and brothers and sisters.
A celebration of Rossie’s life will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 17, at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 3940 N. Vermilion St., Danville, IL 61834, with Pastor Phil Miller officiating. A memorial visitation will be held the evening prior, Thursday, Sept. 16, from 4 to 7:30 p.m. at the funeral home. There will also be a memorial visitation at Grayson Funeral Home, 893 High St., Charleston, IN 47111, on Saturday, Sept. 25, from 2 to 4 p.m.
Please join Rossie’s family in sharing memories and photos on her tribute wall at sunsetfuneralhome.com.