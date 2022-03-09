ST. JOSEPH — Ross Booker is a beloved son to Dave and Marita, little brother to Anthony and cherished friend to many. He was looking forward to having a sister-in-law, Cassie, who he referred to as a lovely woman.
Ross has a huge heart; he loved big and spent his life helping others. He served his community as a volunteer firefighter, rescued stranded motorists as a tow-truck operator and was a gifted mechanic. He was a self-proclaimed momma's boy whose heart belonged to Jesus.
When Ross wasn’t out saving the world, you could find him in his dad’s shop crafting beautiful handmade wooden furniture. Anyone who knew Ross would describe him as an old soul with the hands of a 50-year-old, calloused from working his whole life. And he had the projects to prove it. He was known for his ’95 F150 red truck he lovingly called “Oldfurd.”
Though he loved being a tough guy showing off his guns, he was a softie at heart who loved big and could wrap you in a magic hug that would make your troubles disappear. Although he could be quiet, he also enjoyed being the center of attention. Booker’s smile could light up a room and made it impossible to be angry with him for long.
Ross graduated from SJ-O high school and devoted his time to excel in FFA, where he proudly served on the officer team. He achieved the highest honor possible, earning his American FFA degree last fall — an honor bestowed on less than 1 percent of all members. He was adventurous and loved to compete. As a senior, he decided to try out for the football team, having never played, and ended up starting most of his senior year as a defensive lineman. Last week, he completed the diesel mechanic program at Parkland and was excited to start his internship as a diesel mechanic.
Ross impacted many lives during his 20 years, and his family is praying that he will continue to live on in the lives of his recipients.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made for a scholarship to be established in Ross' memory.
Graveside services will be held Saturday, March 12, at Stanton Cemetery, 2030 CR 2100 N St., Joseph. The Rev. Gene Turner will officiate. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, with a firefighter walk-through at 6:30 p.m., at the St. Joseph-Ogden High School gym. Freese Funeral Home, 302 E. Grand Ave., is in charge of arrangements.
Condolences may be left at freesefh.com.