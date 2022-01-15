DANVILLE — Ross Lee “Pete” Caudill, 87, of Danville passed away at 9:10 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, at Franciscan Health Lafayette East, Lafayette, Ind., after a brief illness.
He was born on Dec. 4, 1934, in Georgetown, to Dewey and Wilma Jean (Cunningham) Caudill.
He was employed for over 30 years at Hyster Corporation in Danville as an assembler and repair technician, retiring in 1992. He graduated from Georgetown High School in 1952. He married the love of his life, Diana Kutch, on June 23, 1962.
Known as Pete to his friends, he enjoyed goose hunting with friends old and new, fishing, watching his beloved St. Louis Cardinals and Fighting Illini, gardening and buying and selling antiques. Pete was an accomplished skeet shooter, winning several trophies and competing in tournaments throughout the country over the years. He also enjoyed traveling, visiting several Civil War battlefields and other historical sites, as well as walking the beach with his wife at Fort Myers Beach, Fla. He also enjoyed visiting his many favorite restaurants with his wife, making friends with everyone he met along the way.
Pete is survived by his daughter, Andrea Caudill of Danville.
He was preceded in death by his parents and wife.
A visitation will be held for both Ross and Diana, who passed Sept. 29, 2021, from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 18, at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 200 E. West St., Georgetown, IL 61846. There will be a private burial for both at Woodlawn Cemetery, Indianola.
Please join their families in sharing memories through his tribute wall at sunsetfuneralhome.com.