DANVILLE — Rotchen Wright Jr., 95, of Danville passed away at 8:19 a.m. Wednesday (Dec. 2, 2020) at home in Danville.
Rotchen was born on Oct. 23, 1925, the son of Rotchen and Nora (Harris) Wright in Marshfield, Ind.
Survivors include his son, Eldon (Geri) Wright of Danville, and daughter, Melanie (Raymond) Rowley of Danville; one brother, Robert (Susan) Wright of Key Largo, Fla.; as well as five grandchildren, Lani (Joe) Carter, Blaine (Kelsey) Wright, Heather (John) Flores, Zack (Holly) Miller and Vincent Miller II; and 10 great-grandchildren.
Rotchen was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Jerry Wright.
Rotchen was a member of First Church of the Nazarene and the Masonic Lodge. He enjoyed spending his free time square dancing and was a frontier twirler. He also enjoyed building trailers and taking care of his yard.
There will be a public graveside service on Tuesday, Dec. 8, at 10 a.m. in Spring Hill Cemetery, 301 E. Voorhees St., Danville, IL 61832. Pastor Dave Anderson will officiate. A visitation will be held Monday, Dec. 7, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 3940 N. Vermilion St., Danville, IL 61834. Burial will be in Spring Hill Cemetery. It is kindly requested that those in attendance wear face masks and practice social distancing.
Memorials may be contributed to First Church of the Nazarene, Danville, in Rotchen’s memory. Please join Rotchen’s family in sharing memories, videos and photos on his tribute wall at sunsetfuneralhome.com.