MONTICELLO — Rowena Lee Hesler, 83, of Monticello passed away at 7:05 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, at her residence.
Rowena was born Jan. 19, 1937, in Doniphan, Mo., the daughter of Carl Ellsworth and Mary Atlas (Collins) Renollet. She married Robert Lee Hesler on Jan. 25, 1957, in Noble. He passed away Sept. 14, 2017.
Rowena is survived by her son, Randy Hesler (Sherri) of Louisville, Ky.; daughter, Renee Catlin (Gregg) of Monticello; grandchildren, Shannon (David) Morgan, Josh (Ashley) Mohr, Brittany (Daniel) Pape, Trevor (Regina) Mohr, Neal (Stephanie) Hesler and Kelly Hesler; and great-grandchildren, Landon Mohr, Logan Mohr, Jaxon Mohr, Emily Pape, Brooklyn Mohr, Jack Pape and Kaiden Mohr.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; a brother, Carl Eugene Renollet; and a grandson, Michael Catlin.
Rowena was a retired beautician. She was a member of the Open Hearts Foursquare Church of Monticello and the Red Hat Club. Rowena enjoyed doing many different crafting projects, cooking, birdwatching and going shopping.
Rowena and Robert loved to travel and go camping together and she was very family oriented. She loved her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren and was known for always having a candy drawer.
Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to noon Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, at Mackey-Wright Funeral Home, 215 E. Washington St., Monticello. A graveside service will follow at 1 p.m. Thursday in Bailey Cemetery, Tolono.
Memorial donations may be made to the Open Hearts Foursquare Church, Monticello.
Condolences may be offered at mackey-wrightfuneralhome.com.