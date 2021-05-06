CATLIN — Roy A. Patten, 103, prominent Catlin resident, passed away at 9:50 p.m. Tuesday (May 4, 2021) at Pleasant Meadows Senior Living, Chrisman.
Roy was born on April 2, 1918, in Homer, to William Grant and Zora Cannon Patten. He married Rita A. Mauck on July 19, 1961, in Henning. She survives.
Also surviving are one son, David A. (Joy) Patten of Danville; one daughter, Nancy Boyd of Lafayette, Ind.; three grandchildren, Daniel (fiancé Bree) Boyd, Aaron (Chesley) Patten and Alex (Brittany) Patten; one great-grandson, Daniel Boyd II; and two great-great-grandchildren, Jaydan and Mia Boyd.
He was preceded in death by two brothers, Walter and Arthur Patten; and one son-in-law, Jay Boyd.
Roy graduated from Georgetown High School in 1936. He was a switchman for the Wabash Railroad, later the Norfolk and Western Railroad, for 36 years. He was a member of Catlin Church of Christ and taught Christian Men’s Builders Class. He was a member of the Catlin Masonic Lodge 285 and Danville Consistory and Shrine. He enjoyed fishing and helping people.
Funeral services will be at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, May 8, at Catlin Church of Christ, with Pastor Dustin Wells officiating, with Masonic rites at noon. Burial in Oakridge Cemetery, Catlin. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 8, at Catlin Church of Christ. Masks and social distancing are required.
Memorials to the Shriners Hospitals for Children. Robison Chapel, Catlin, is handling the arrangements. Online condolences at robisonchapel.com.