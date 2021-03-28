URBANA — On Wednesday, March 10, 2021, Dr. Roy Arthur Axford of Urbana passed away at the age of 92.
Roy was born Aug. 26, 1928, in Detroit to Charlotte Donaldson Paulson and Roy Paulson. He was later adopted by Charlotte’s second husband, Morgan Axford.
Roy received his BA in physics from Williams College and his SB in general science from MIT in June 1952. He received his SM in nuclear engineering from MIT in June 1955. He made history when he received the first Sc.D. in nuclear engineering ever awarded by MIT in February 1958.
Roy worked as a nuclear engineer for Technical Research Group Inc., New York, in 1958 and as a supervisor for Theoretical Physics Group, Atomics International, Canoga Park, Calif., from 1958 to 1960. Subsequently, Roy entered the academic community for the rest of his career.
His academic appointments included associate professor of nuclear engineering (1960-62) and professor of nuclear engineering (1962-63) at Texas A&M University, associate professor of nuclear engineering at Northwestern University (1963-66) and associate professor of nuclear engineering (1966-68), professor of nuclear engineering (1968-August 2017) and professor emeritus at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.
During his 51 years of teaching at the UI, Roy mentored numerous master’s degrees and 54 doctoral degrees, advised students, served on many university committees, and received numerous teaching honors, all of which can be seen at npre.illinois.edu/people/profile/r-axford.
Roy’s memberships in professional societies included the American Nuclear Society, to which he was named a fellow in 2018 “for dedicating over 50 years to the pursuit of teaching excellence, for molding two generations of leaders in nuclear engineering education and research, and for instilling in his students the technical knowledge, ethical fortitude, and social responsibility necessary for developing and maintaining this country’s national nuclear security operations.”
On April 1, 1954, Roy married Anne Sophie Langfeldt Rasmussen, a Norwegian immigrant born in Kristiansand, Norway, in 1933. Anne left Norway on April 8, 1940, just hours before the Nazi invasion. She, her mother and sister found sanctuary in Canada and Maine during the war while her father, a Norwegian sea captain, sailed between North and South America carrying oil on behalf of the Allied war effort. After graduating from Deering High School in Portland, Maine, Anne moved to Boston, where she studied women’s fashion merchandising at Chamberlain School of Retailing and met Roy on a blind date.
Anne devoted herself to the roles of mother and university wife. In the early years, she was the housemother in a women’s dorm in Boston while Roy completed his studies in nuclear engineering at MIT. Their first child, Roy Jr., was born in February 1955 in Cambridge, Mass. Anne willingly moved the growing family between jobs in New York and Los Angeles, where daughter Elizabeth was born in December 1958; academic posts in Texas, where son Trevor was born in September 1960; and the Chicago area before they eventually settled in Urbana. Over a 70-year academic and research career, Roy eloquently recognized Anne as the strength he needed to make his achievements possible.
Roy’s major consulting activities included 44 summers, starting in 1963, as a consultant at the Los Alamos National Laboratory (LANL), X-Division, Theoretical and Computational Physics in Los Alamos, N.M. Many of Roy’s former students, aka “The Axford Mafia,” have been employed at LANL and hold Roy in high esteem. Anne moved the family to New Mexico each summer, supporting her husband’s work and providing her children the unique opportunity to grow up in both the Midwest and Southwest.
Roy and Anne are survived by their three children, Roy (Sarah), Trevor (Cyndi) and Elizabeth; four grandchildren, Noah, Charlie, Madison and Mackenzie; Roy’s cousins, Pete Donaldson and Jay Chandler (Fleur); and nieces, nephews and cousins in the U.S. and Norway.
Roy was married to Anne for 63 years until her passing on Sept. 20, 2017. May Roy and Anne be forever joined in heaven.
Donations may be made to the Roy A. Axford Scholarship Fund through NPRE at the University of Illinois, npre.illinois.edu/academics/23158.