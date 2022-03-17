CHARLESTON — Roy Hinds Jr., 91, formerly of Paris, Ill., died at 2:37 p.m. Saturday (March 12, 2022) at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center.
Funeral services will be at 4 p.m. today (Thursday) at Embarrass Cemetery, Redmon. Burial will be in Embarrass Cemetery, Redmon. Military rites will be conducted for the Army veteran by the Arcola and Oakland VFWs and American Legions. Visitation will be from 1 to 3 p.m. today (Thursday) at Home Church, 2350 Madison Ave., Charleston. Edwards Funeral Home, 221 E. Main St., Arcola, is in charge of arrangements.