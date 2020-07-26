GIBSON CITY — Roy A. Huron, 72, of Gibson City peacefully passed away at 11:52 a.m. Wednesday (July 22, 2020) at his home in Gibson City, surrounded by his daughters.
His graveside service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 31, 2020, at Drummer Township Cemetery. Jason Stacy, Roy’s son-in-law, will be officiating. Military rites will be accorded by the Lee Lowery American Legion Post 568. Memorial tributes may be given to Lee Lowery American Legion Post 568. Rosenbaum Funeral Home in Gibson City is assisting the family with the services.
Roy was born Aug. 29, 1947, in Joliet, a son of Denver Huron and Dorothy Hare Huron. He is survived by four daughters, Patricia (Douglas) Meehan of Cumming, Ga., Laura Ashbrook of Mattoon, Kelly (Jason) Stacy of Fairfield, Ohio, and Christine (Brian) Johnson of Cumming, Ga.; 18 grandchildren, Ashley, Aiden, Riley, Noel, Noah, Justin, Kristin, Jeremy, Kayla, Jacob, Katherine, Jonathan, Kelsey, Karrie, Joshua, James, Joseph and Garrett; a sister, Betty Lou Thomsen of Chatsworth; and two brothers, Bob Huron of Gibson City and Howard Edward Huron of Carson City, Nev.
He was preceded in death by his parents and two sisters, Donna Hoffman and Beverly May.
Roy graduated from Gibson City High School in 1965. He joined the U.S. Army in February 1966. He served valiantly in Vietnam, receiving the Bronze Star with Oak Leaf Cluster. He was a member of the 584th Engineer Company “Wooly Bullies” in Pleiku, Vietnam, and an expert rifleman.
He owned and operated a trucking company in Baltimore, Md. He enjoyed traveling the country while working. He visited many states and met many people. He eventually retired and moved back to Gibson City. He was a driver for Bradbury Auto Sales; he enjoyed watching NASCAR and being with his family. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him.
