MAHOMET — Roy Edward Mall, 70, of Mahomet passed away at 3:45 a.m. Tuesday (Dec. 10, 2019) at Carle
Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
Roy was born Aug. 11, 1949, in Illinois. He worked as both an educator and nurse during his 25-year career in the medical field.
He is survived by his sister, Linda Anderson; son, Samuel (Kristi) Mall; and grandchildren, Ella Hale and Skyler Mall.
He was preceded in death by his father, Harvey Mall; mother, Dorothy Mall (Schafman); brother, Rex Mall; and partner, James Bickell.
A celebration of life will be from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15, at the Elks Lake Pavilion at Lake of
the Woods Forest Preserve, Mahomet.
Condolences may be offered at owensfuneralhomes.com.