ST. JOSEPH — Roy McCarty, 83, of St. Joseph passed away at 6:24 p.m. Friday (May 13, 2022) at home.
Graveside services will be at 10 a.m. Monday, May 16, at Mt. Olive Cemetery, Mayview. Chaplin Glenn Corbly will officiate. Freese Funeral Home, 302 E. Grand Ave., St. Joseph, is in charge of arrangements.
Roy was born Sept. 8, 1938, in Champaign, the son of Onis and Bertie (Rush) McCarty. He married Phyllis Price on June 23, 1956. She survives.
He is also survived by his son, Rodney McCarty of St. Joseph; two grandsons, Joshua McCarty of Florida and Bryan Cramer of St. Joseph; nine great-grandchildren; his brother, Lorin McCarty; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and one son, Roy McCarty.
Roy retired from the University of Illinois as a forman in steam distribution with over 30 years of service. He served on the St. Joseph Village Board for over 10 years and on the Planning and Zoning Board.
He enjoyed working with his hands, building things and keeping active. He was a member of the St. Joseph Sportsmans Club.
In lieu of flowers, the family ask that memorials be made to the St. Joseph-Stanton Fire Protection District. Online condolences can be made at freesefh.com.