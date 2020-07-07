RANTOUL — Roy “Pete” Hatfield of Rantoul passed away on Sunday (July 5, 2020) at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana.
Pete was born on July 4, 1930, to parents Roy and Mae Hatfield in Champaign. He grew up in Champaign and attended Champaign schools. He excelled in wrestling and football at Champaign High School.
After graduation, he enrolled at Eastern Illinois University, studying education while competing on the wrestling and football teams and serving as team captain for Panthers football. He served in the U.S. Army, stationed in Germany, and continued to play football for the Army.
On Dec. 28, 1955, he married Kathryn "Katie" Kesler, and they enjoyed 64 wonderful years of marriage, residing in multiple communities. Pete began his teaching and coaching career in Hume, then relocated to Fisher to teach, coach football and establish a wrestling program.
He retired from Rantoul Township High School, where he served as an industrial arts teacher, football and wrestling coach and athletic director.
After retirement, he and Katie started an antique shop in Champaign, “Country n’ More,” and turned a hobby into a business. After 22 years of engaging customers across the country, they closed the shop.
Pete was a devoted father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He never missed an opportunity to make his family laugh or impart wisdom.
He is survived by his wife; a son, Steven (Barbara) Hatfield of Rantoul, and daughter, Julie (Kennedy) Kraatz of Fort Worth, Texas; five grandchildren, Cory (Julie) Hatfield, Callie (Mike) Stout, Carissa Hatfield, Kalen (Dylan) Smith and Kelsey Kraatz; and four great-grandchildren.
Pete was preceded in death by his sister, Maxine, and parents.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made in Pete’s honor to the Empty Tomb – Champaign (P.O. Box 2404, Champaign, IL 61825-2404) or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital (262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105).