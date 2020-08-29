CHAMPAIGN — Roy Skaj, 70, of Champaign, formerly of Bridgeview, passed away Sunday, July 5, 2020, surrounded by his family at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center in Coles County.
He was born March 19, 1950, in Chicago, the son of Sylvester and Ruby Skaj.
As a laborer, both with the Local 705/710 Teamsters Unions, and later a locksmith, a hearing-aid specialist with Miracle Ear and a machinist working for Rockfon North America, he left a legacy of hard work and integrity which serves as an example his family are grateful to follow.
He is survived by his sons, Matthew (Janet) Skaj of Champaign and Brian Skaj of Chicago; his grandchildren, Megan, Michael and Miriam, whom he loved spending time with; his sister, Yvonne (Dave) Rogers of Benton; and his brother, Charlie (Peggy) Skaj of Hamel.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Ruby Skaj, who passed away at an early age; father, Sylvester Skaj; stepmother, Betty Shefka; daughter, Kassandra Skaj; and brother, Jessie Shires.
Visitation and memorial services will be held Saturday, Sept. 5, at Palos-Gaidas Funeral Home, 11028 Southwest Highway, Palos Hills: Visitation from 8 to 10 a.m. and a memorial service from 10 to 11 a.m. Inurnment will be at 11:45 a.m. Saturday at Mount Vernon Cemetery, 11875 Archer Ave., Lemont.
Heath and Vaughn Funeral Home, Champaign, assisted the Skaj family with local arrangements.
Condolences may be offered at HeathandVaughn.com.