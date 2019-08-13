TOLONO — Roy W. Smith, age 71, returned to his heavenly home at 2:03 a.m. Monday (Aug. 12, 2019).
Visitation will be from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, at Meadowbrook Community Church, 1902 S. Duncan Road, Champaign. Funeral service will be immediately following at the church with Pastor Ron Strack officiating. Burial will be in the Mount Hope Cemetery, Sidney. Military rites will be accorded.
Freese Funeral Home, Tolono, will be handling the arrangements.
Roy was born on Feb. 7, 1948, in Urbana, Ill. He married Barbara (Burton) Maier on July 29, 1971. She survives in Tolono.
Also surviving are two sons, John B. Maier of Havelock, N.C., and Kevin W. Smith of Redmon, Ore.; four grandchildren; a sister, Diane Eveland of St. Joseph; and a brother, Charles Smith of Adamsville, Tenn.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Dwight and Inez Smith of Sidney, and a sister, Fayetta Kilman.
Mr. Smith graduated from Unity High School. He was enlisted in the Navy during the years 1968, 1969 (Vietnam) and 1970. He worked in the grocery store business for many years before and after his military service.
He was employed at Chanute Air Force Base for seven years. He retired from the University of Illinois Grounds Department after 22 years of service. He was a member of Local 703 (labor union).
Roy loved camping, country music, watching Westerns on TV and being involved with the senior ministry at Meadowbrook Community Church, of which he was a longtime member.
He was devoted to wife and family. He made friends easily and was always willing to lend a helping hand when necessary. His strong faith supported him in his struggle with ill health and gave him peace.
Memorials may be made to Meadowbrook Community Church, Champaign, Ill.