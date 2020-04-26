CHAMPAIGN — Roy Verne Van Buskirk, 89, of Champaign passed away on Tuesday (April 21, 2020) at The Windsor of Savoy.
Private graveside services will be held soon for the immediate family. A date for Roy’s celebration of life will be announced at a later time. Morgan Memorial Home, Savoy, is assisting with arrangements.
Roy was born on June 10, 1930, in Champaign, the son of Verne and Bernice Van Buskirk. He married Marilyn Goodell Van Buskirk in 1952 and had two children, Julie and Rodney. Marilyn died of cancer in 1997. Roy was later married to Joyce Parkhill and then Phyllis Flynn, both of whom preceded him in death.
Survivors include his children, Julie (Stephen) Stock of San Diego and Rod (Donna) Van Buskirk of Champaign, and five grandchildren.
Roy graduated from Champaign High School in 1948 and the University of Illinois’ College of Commerce in 1952. Roy was a member of Phi Delta Theta and wrote for the Daily Illini newspaper.
Roy joined the family business upon graduation from college and became president of Bacon and Van Buskirk Glass Co. Inc. from 1967 to 1997. Roy also founded and owned the Illini Pella Window Co. from 1967 to 1996.
Actively involved in his industry and community, Roy was a past chairman of the National Glass Association as well as a past president of the Glass Association of North America. Roy Van Buskirk was the only person to head up both of the major U.S. glass industry trade associations.
Roy was a member of First Presbyterian Church and earlier First Methodist Church. He was on the Chamber of Commerce at the city and state levels as well as on the boards of Citizens Savings and Loan, Champaign National Bank and Main Street Bank & Trust.
Roy was a longtime member and past president of the Champaign Country Club, a member of the Elks and the Moose Club, and was an especially proud Kiwanian.
Roy loved flying and golfing, but his passion was being involved in the community and the associations and friendships he developed over a lifetime in his hometown of Champaign-Urbana.
Donations may be made in Roy Van Buskirk’s memory to the Cunningham Children’s Home and to the Kiwanis Children’s Fund.
