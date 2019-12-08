HIGHLAND, Ark. — Roy J. Walton, 82, of Highland, Ark., passed away on Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, at home.
Roy was born Dec. 16, 1936, in St. Louis County, Mo. He was the son of Roy John and Ada (Davis) Walton. He was married to Francis Anglin for 40 years. She preceded him in death.
They had three children, daughters Connie Bourgois (Steve) and Judy Akers (Jim) and son Roy Wayne Walton (Malinda), all residing in Winter Haven, Fla.
He married Elisabethe Rexrode in February 2000 and lived in Homer before moving to Mammoth Spring, Ark., in 2004. She survives.
He is also survived by his brother Ray Walton (Sandy) of Missouri; stepchildren Greg Lewis (Denise), Gwen McDuffy (Kenny) and Gina Talbot (Rick), all of Illinois; six grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and several step-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by one step-grandchild.
Roy retired from the University of Illinois in 2002 as an instrument maker in the machine shop. He served in the Air Force in the 1950s. He was an avid trap and skeet shooter, attending the grand in Iowa several times. He also loved to play his guitar and sing, playing professionally for a while before deciding to stay closer to home and playing six nights a week for 12 years at the Rose Bowl in Urbana in the 1960s and 1970s.
He also enjoyed the outside life and fishing. He was an Elk member for 15 years and an officer at the time of his death. He helped in many of the lodge events including their annual turkey shoots, which provided for their Christmas Basket Fund.
Services will be at a later date in Illinois.