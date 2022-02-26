CHAMPAIGN — Roy W. Welch Jr., 76, of Champaign passed away at 11:52 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
Graveside services will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 1, at Grandview Memorial Gardens, Champaign. Renner-Wikoff Chapel, 1900 S. Philo Road, Urbana, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Roy was born July 28, 1945, in Urbana, the son of Roy William Sr. and Pauline Lydia (Breighner) Welch. He married Karen White on March 1, 1970. She survives.
Also surviving are two daughters, April Toliver (Indiana) and Mandy Welch (Champaign); four grandchildren, Canaan Welch, Judah Welch and Ainsley and Brynn Tolliver; and his sister, Marilyn Wease, and brother, Robert Welch, both of Urbana.
Roy graduated from Urbana High School in 1963. He then went on to proudly serve in the Air Force. Returning home, he continued his love of aviation, working at Willard Airport for over 20 years. Roy then moved on to work as a desk clerk and the UI Union. He retired in 2007 to continue to care for his wife full time. He used that time to also indulge in his loves of music and building his die-cast car collection. Roy was a longtime devoted member of First Christian Church.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the church in his memory are welcome. Condolences may be offered at renner-wikoff.com.