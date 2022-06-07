FARMER CITY — Royal Vance Burnett, 89, of Farmer City passed away at 6 a.m. Monday, April 25, 2022, at the Farmer City Rehab & Health Care.
His graveside memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 11, at McCord Cemetery, rural Farmer City, with Pastor Dave Ashby officiating. Military rites will be accorded. There will be no visitation.
Memorials may be made to Joe Williams American Legion Post 55, Farmer City. Calvert-Belangee-Bruce Funeral Home, Farmer City, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Vance was born Dec. 23, 1932, in Seattle, the son of Ace Altamont and Dorothy Lodema Mottram Burnett. He graduated from Grant High School in Portland, Ore., and attended Portland State College for two years. Vance and Loretta Bulletset were married in 1955 in Portland. They divorced in 1981. He later married Irene Smith Borton of Farmer City on Nov. 11, 1983, in Las Vegas.
Vance is survived by his wife, Irene Burnett of Farmer City; daughter, Elaine B. Burnett Cook (Lucian) of Tigard, Ore.; two granddaughters, Michelle Cook and Stephanie Cook of Tigard; stepgrandson, Tucker Beck of Farmer City; niece, Angela Crosby of Boring, Ore.; nephew, Paul Crosby of Winlock, Wash.; and extended family, Cathy Harte, and her son, Nate Harte.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Myrna Burnett Crosby; stepson, Kirk E. Borton; and stepdaughter, Tina Beck.
Vance served in the U.S. Army at Aberdeen Proving Ground, Md., as a demolition instructor to American and some foreign military officers during 1956 and 1957. He taught them the inspection of explosive items and the destruction of deteriorating explosives. He then served in an Army Reserve medical unit as unit clerk, 1958 and 1959 at Fort Vancouver, Wash.
For a total of eight years, he worked at Budget Finance and then Midland Finance as assistant manager in Portland and briefly in North Bend, Ore. For 15 years, he was the roofing territory manager for Certain Teed Building Material in Oregon and Southern Washington and then central Illinois. From 1986 until he retired in 2002, he was a roofing specialist for the state of Illinois, Capital Development Board, in Springfield. He was a member of the Construction Specification Institute. Vance was also a member of the National Psoriasis Foundation and both the National and State of Illinois Rifle Associations. He was a member of the Joe Williams American Legion Post 55, Farmer City.
Vance was a loving husband, father, stepfather, grandfather, stepgrandfather, brother, uncle and friend and will be missed by all.