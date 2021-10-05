DANVILLE — Royce M. Finch, 50, of Danville passed this life at 8:36 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, at OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center, Danville.
Royce was born in Danville on Oct. 14, 1970, the son of Ruthie Finch and T.C. Williams. Royce enjoyed listening to his church music, traveling, cooking and watching cooking shows. He also had a good laugh for everyone. Royce was the comedian of the family; he never met a stranger. His favorite saying was “Now wait a minute!”
Royce graduated from Danville High School. Royce accepted Christ at St. Synagogue Church of Gold and Christ under the leadership of Elder Reuben Reed, then relocated to Indianapolis and became a member of Cathedral of Praise COGIC under Pastor Edgar Allen, and then Shalone Fellowship International Church under pastorship of Dr. Gertrude Stacks of Detroit. He obtained his CNA certificate from DACC.
Royce leaves to cherish his memories his sisters, Marilyn (Teddy) Carter, Veronica Vannote, Towanda Finch-Holmes and god sister Tina Brooks, all of Danville; brothers, Zachary Finch, Lamont Finch, Keith Finch and Stephen Finch, all of Danville, and Tramell (Angie) Finch of Fayetteville, N.C.; stepsister, De Carla Walker of Memphis; stepbrother, David Williams of Des Moines, Iowa; and a host of nieces and nephews, in which they all called him their fave uncle.
He was preceded in death by his parents, grandparents and two brothers.
Special thanks to caretakers Trey Brooks and Dillian Bratton. Also a special thanks to Teresa Finch, Beverly Bryant, Neal, Autumn and the ICU staff at OSF in Danville.
A homegoing celebration will commence at noon Wednesday, Oct. 6, at St. Synagogue Church of God in Christ, 2605 E. Main St., Danville. Eulogist: Elder Tommie Reed. Visitation will begin at 11 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will follow in Springhill Cemetery.
Leek & Sons Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Condolences can be sent to leekandsonsfuneralhome.com.