URBANA — Ruby Lucille Bross, 89, of Urbana passed away at 12:10 p.m. Monday (Nov. 9, 2020) at University Rehabilitation Center of C-U, Urbana.
Ruby was born on May 24, 1931, in New Canton, the daughter of Alvin Auston and Mildred Pauline (Leeds) Perrine. She married James Smith on Jan. 25, 1947. He passed away July 9, 2010.
Ruby is survived by her son, Ronald L. Smith of Hannibal, Mo.; daughters, Carol Stiverson (Robert) of Decatur and Beverly Ryder (John) of Mahomet; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and a brother, Eldon Dale Perrine of Tacoma, Wash.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; son, J.P. Smith; granddaughter, Christy; brothers, Duane and Bob Perrine; and sisters, Bonnie Tittsworth and Betty Lou Harrison.
Ruby worked as a doctor’s assistant in Palmyra, Mo., and enjoyed doing a lot of volunteer work over the years.
No service will be held at this time.
Memorials may be made to Transition Hospice or the Alzheimer’s Association. Condolences may be sent to the family at mackey-wrightfuneralhome.com.