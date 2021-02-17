PAXTON — Ruby Frichtl, 79, of Paxton passed away Saturday (Feb. 13, 2021) at home surrounded by family.
She was born on May 6, 1941, in Dundas, the daughter of Raymond and Opal (Kinkade) Blackford. Ruby married Donald L. Frichtl on Nov. 4, 1961.
She is survived by four sons, Don (Patti) Frichtl, Mike (Kim) Frichtl, Greg Frichtl and Brian (Ursula) Frichtl; one daughter, Kim (Jim) Diskin; one brother, Dean (Phyllis) Blackford; one sister, Wilma Sutton; 12 grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; one brother, Vernon Blackford; two sisters, Wanda Hastler and Betty Frichtl; and two grandchildren, Zach Harms and Kaleigh Frichtl.
Ruby was a member of Chestnut Street Church of Christ in Hoopeston, where she served on Holy Sanction for a number of years. She loved antiques, shopping and going to Rockome Gardens. She also enjoyed gardening and attending local live music events in the area. Most importantly, she loved being with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, Feb. 20, at 11 a.m. at Glen Cemetery, Paxton.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Accolade on Pells Activity Fund or Hands of Christ Food Pantry.