Ruby Gardner Nov 18, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save ARCOLA — Ruby Gardner, 66, of Byhalia, Miss., formerly of Arcola, died Sunday (Nov. 14, 2021) at home. Funeral arrangements were incomplete at Shrader Funeral Home, 204 N. Locust St., Arcola. Purchase a commemorative reprintof this obituary Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Trending Videos