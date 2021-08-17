MONTICELLO — Ruby T. Hardwick, 97, of Monticello passed away at 7:45 p.m. Saturday (Aug. 14, 2021) at Maple Point, Monticello.
Ruby was born on June 17, 1924, in Delmer, Ky., the daughter of Alva and Bannie Bell (Burton) Dalton. She married Edward Hardwick on July 4, 1941, in Delmer. He passed away on Oct. 6, 2005.
Ruby is survived by her daughters, Elizabeth Ann (Robert) Burton of Monticello and Betty Marie Harper of Bement; grandchildren, Cheri Knight, Rob Burton, Tammy Nelson, Dawn Johnson and Aaron Woodrum; and 10 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; daughter, Margaret Kay Woodrum; son-in-law, Karl Harper; sisters, Lennie Burton, Winnie Floyd, Flonnie Dalton and Ina Burton; and brothers, Leston Dalton, Veston Dalton, Chester Dalton, Holbert Dalton and Lervie Dalton.
Ruby worked in the Dietician Department at the Piatt County Nursing Home for 30 years. She was a member of Bement Baptist Church, and she enjoyed gardening, flowers, sewing and cooking for her family.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 18, at Mackey-Wright Funeral Home, Monticello. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. prior to the service. Interment will be in Bement Township Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Bement Baptist Church. Condolences may be sent to the family at mackey-wrightfuneralhome.com.