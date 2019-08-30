RANTOUL — Ruby Myrtle Jacobs, 97, of Rantoul passed away at 1:45 a.m. Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, at Country Health Care & Rehab, Gifford.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019, at Baier Family Funeral Services, 406 E. Pells St., Paxton, with Pastor Maxine Rixman officiating. Burial will follow in Eden Park Cemetery, Rantoul. Visitation will be one hour before the service, from 10 to 11 a.m., at the funeral home Wednesday.
Ruby was born Feb. 24, 1922, in Brown County, Ind., a daughter of Orville L. and Jessie N. (Poling) McGuire. She married Walter Jacobs on Aug. 8, 1942, in Biloxi, Miss. He preceded her in death July 21, 2007.
She is survived by a son and daughter-in-law, Jim and Janet Sue Jacobs of Playa Zancudo, Costa Rica; a grandson, Roger Damon of Seattle; a granddaughter, Angela Fitton Jonas of Vail, Colo.; three great-granddaughters; a sister, Mary McGuire Linthicum of Fort Myers, Fla.; her best friend, Virginia Cozad; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Ruby was preceded in death by her parents; husband; one brother, Charles M. McGuire; and three sisters, Helen A. McGuire Johnson, Betty McGuire Shumate and Frances E. McGuire Rodgers.
She graduated from Armstrong High School. Ruby worked civil service at Chanute Air Force Base until 1941 when the love of her life and future husband, “Wally,” and his friends (Carl Cozad and Martin Residori) were transferred to Keesler Air Force Base in Biloxi. Ruby and her girlfriends followed their men and moved into an apartment together in Biloxi. The couples all eventually married and remained lifelong friends. While her husband was serving in the Army Air Corps, Ruby returned to Illinois and stayed with her family on the farm until Wally was discharged in 1945.
Ruby worked for the Boy Scouts of America. She was a member of Bethany Park Christian Church in Rantoul, as well as the church’s women’s group. She loved to dance, and she especially adored the family dogs, Benji, Tasha, Bailey, Tica, Kolbi and Paddy. Ruby was incredibly family-focused, and nothing meant more to her than being a devoted daughter, a loving wife, a mother, a sister, a mother-in-law, a grandmother and an aunt.
Memorials may be made to The Arc of Iroquois County or the University of Illinois Small Animal Clinic. Condolences may be offered at baierfuneralservices.com.