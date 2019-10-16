ARMSTRONG — Ruby June (Booher) Winnett of Livonia, Mich., and Wichita Falls, Texas, went to join her Lord on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, at Presbyterian Manor, Wichita Falls.
Ruby was born June 10, 1928, in the Booher family's home in Armstrong, to Charles Newell and Mary Ann (Obenland) Booher. She attended Armstrong Grade School and high school. During summers in high school, she worked at Steak 'n Shake in Rantoul and the Dining Halls at Chanute Air Force Base. Following graduation in 1946, she worked at General Electric in Danville for 20 years.
Miss Booher married her husband, Ewell B. Winnett, on May 18, 1962, in Danville. They continued living there for several years before moving to Livonia. They enjoyed visiting with family and friends and traveling throughout the country. They loved hosting relatives and were extremely generous in spoiling nieces and nephews.
Mrs. Winnett joined St. Matthew's Methodist Church in Livonia and became very active in numerous committees and worship groups. She especially enjoyed listening to Christian music and spending time in Christian fellowship. She still met for refreshments sometimes with the group after she was not physically able work in the Memorial Garden. In 2014, she reluctantly moved to Royal Estates Retirement Community in Wichita Falls where she made many friends who loved her for her gentle spirit and her wicked Trivial Pursuit skills. She will be truly missed by all the residents there.
Ruby was known to her family as their precious daughter, kindhearted sister and magical aunt.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Ewell; parents; brothers, Charles "Chuck," Harold, Glen and Lester "Leck" Booher; sisters, Louise Booher Cannon and Mary Ruth Booher Miller; and two nephews.
She's survived by a sister-in-law, Jane Hughes Booher of Pitcairn, Pa.; nine nieces and nephews; and numerous great- and great-great-nieces and -nephews.
A celebration of life service was held at New Bethel Church, Wichita Falls, and another service will be at Blurton Funeral Home, Potomac, at 11 a.m. Oct. 18, 2019, with visitation an hour before. Burial will follow in Partlow Cemetery, Armstrong.
Memorials may be made to St. Matthew's United Methodist Church, Memorial Garden Fund, 30900 Six Mile Road, Livonia, MI 48152. Memories or condolences may be shared with the family on her everlasting memorial page at BlurtonFuneralHomes.com.