SAVOY — Rudolf A. Frasca, 89, of Savoy died at 2:55 a.m. Monday (May 11, 2020) at Willowbrook Memory Care, Savoy.
Private family services will be held. Morgan Memorial Home, Savoy, is in charge of arrangements.
Rudolf was born on April 19, 1931, in Chicago, the son of Anthony and Jenny Nargie Frasca. He married Lucille Matern on July 16, 1955, in Chicago; she survives.
Also surviving are four sons, John (Becky) Frasca of Mahomet, Tom (Barbara) Frasca of Champaign, Robert (Edith) Frasca of Champaign and David (Laurie) Frasca of St. Joseph; three daughters, Mary Johnson of Urbana, Peggy (Joel) Prichard of Champaign and Liz (Graham) Berry of Urbana; 18 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; one brother, Marco (Joann) Frasca of Chicago; and one sister, Rosann Glitta of Chicago.
He was preceded in death by one son, Joseph Frasca; one son-in-law, Gene Johnson; one brother, Peter Frasca; and two sisters, Marie Pahir and Frances Diciunis.
Rudolf was a U.S. Navy veteran of the Korean War.
He owned and operated Frasca International, Urbana.
Rudolf was a member of St. Matthew Catholic Church, Champaign.
While Rudy had much success in business, the most important thing to him was always his family. He adored his wife, Lucille, eight children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Memorial contributions may be made to OSF Heart of Mary Hospice, St. Matthew Catholic Church or the Parkland College Aviation Program.
