BEMENT — Rufus Payne Jr., 89, of Bement passed away at 2:32 p.m. Saturday (Feb. 15, 2020) at the Piatt County Nursing Home, Monticello.
Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, at the Bement Township Cemetery, Bement. Pastor Marsha Frederick will officiate. There will be no visitation.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Piatt County Humane Society.
Rufus was born on March 19, 1930, in Sailor Springs, Ill., a son of Rufus and Minnie Payne Sr. He married Rosemary P. Durbin on Nov. 12, 1966, in Bement, and she survives in Bement. Surviving are three children, Vulta Cleone (William) Markstahler of Punta Gorda, Fla., Richard Eldon Payne of Florida and Tony Payne of Carlinville. Also surviving are 10 grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Alvin R. Payne.
Aaron and Susie Hinds of Hinds Funeral Home, Bement, have the honor to serve the family of Rufus Payne Jr. in their time of need. "Our Family Is Here To Serve Your Family.”