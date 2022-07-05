DANVILLE — Russell L. Burgin, 86, of Danville passed away peacefully at 10:10 p.m. Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at home.
Russ was born May 15, 1936, in Danville to Russell Paul and E. Marie Bailey Burgin. He married Joann Sexton on Aug. 16, 1958, in Danville. She survives.
Also surviving are two daughters, Teresa Burgin of Barrington and Karen (Mike) Feller of Champlin, Minn.; twin grandsons, Ryne and Kyle Krueger of Barrington; and a granddaughter, Bailey Feller of Champlin, Minn.
He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother and sister-in-law, Donald and Pat Burgin.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, July 8, 2022, at Robison Chapel, 103 Douglas St., Catlin. Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 9, 2022, at the funeral home, with Pastor Patti Wise officiating and Masonic services at 10 a.m. prior to the service. Burial will be in Johnson Cemetery, Danville.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Shriner’s Hospitals for Children in care of Robison Chapel, P.O. Box 79, Catlin, IL 61817.
Condolences may be offered at robisonchapel.com.