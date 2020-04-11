Russell Duane Howard Apr 11, 2020 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Listen to this article Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save WESTVILLE — Russell Duane Howard, 81, of Westville died at 8:06 p.m. Sunday, March 29, 2020, at OSF Heart of Mary, Urbana.He was interred at Pate Cemetery in rural Catlin. Robison Chapel, 103 Douglas St., Catlin, was in charge of arrangements. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Buy Flowers