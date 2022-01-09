ELLIOTT — Russell D. Ehlers, 78, peacefully passed away at 2:57 a.m. Thursday (Jan. 6, 2022) at Gibson Area Hospital.
A masonic service will be at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 15, at Rosenbaum Funeral Home, Gibson City. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon, with a celebration of life starting at noon. Pastor Micah Klemme will officiate.
Memorial contributions may be made to Gibson Area Hospital or the Foosland Sportsman’s Club.
Russell was born June 23, 1943, in Fairbury, a son of Carl F. and Malinda (Timcke) Ehlers. He married Diana Moore on Oct. 26, 1996, in Gibson City.
He is survived by his wife of 25 years, Diana Ehlers of Elliott; two sons, Jared (Rachel) Ehlers of O’Fallon, Mo., and Jason Ehlers of Normal; two stepdaughters, Andrea (Joe) Mitchell of Norfolk, Va., and Ryann (Chad) Littlejohn of Robinson; five grandchildren; his special fur babies, Otto and Hermie; and three sisters, Eileen Abel of Normal, Norma (Doug) George of Urbana and Bonnie (Chuck) Ribbe of Heyworth.
He was preceded in death by three brothers, Gordon, Carroll and Roger.
Russell served in the U.S. Army for two years. He was a heavy-equipment operator for IDOT for 33 years. He was a member of the Gibson City Masonic Lodge 733 AF&AM and the Foosland Sportsman’s Club.
He enjoyed rifle and pistol shooting, often competing in area tournaments, and was a gunsmith. He also enjoyed woodworking, the outdoors, golfing, NASCAR, the Chicago Cubs and watching Illini football and basketball.
Russell was the mayor of Elliott for 10 years, serving the community he loved from 2009 to 2019. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him.
