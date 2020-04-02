Russell Howard Apr 2, 2020 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Listen to this article Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save WESTVILLE — Russell Howard, 83, of Westville died at 8:06 p.m. Sunday (March 29, 2020) at OSF Heart of Mary Medical Center, Urbana. Funeral arrangements were incomplete at Robison Chapel, 103 Douglas St., Catlin. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Buy Flowers