CATLIN — Russell Howe, 82, of Catlin passed away unexpectantly at 9:30 p.m. Tuesday (Jan. 25, 2022) at home.
Russell was born June 21, 1939, in Catlin, to George A. and Mary Kinser Howe. He married Mildred Madeline Johnson on Sept. 20, 1958, at Fairview United Methodist Church. She preceded him in death on Jan. 26, 2014.
Surviving are two sons, Rusty (Cindy Loveall) of Georgetown and Ron (Stacey) Howe of Catlin; one daughter, Janna (Bill) Nicholson of Catlin; one brother, George (Glona) Howe; one sister, Helen (the Rev. John) Shank; 11 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren, with one on the way.
He was preceded in death by two brothers, Wayne Howe and Davis Howe; and three sisters, Armada, Evelyn and Beverly.
Russell retired from General Motors after 28 years and in retirement enjoyed being a farm hand. He enjoyed mowing, hunting, fishing and watching Alabama football, “Roll Tide.” He was a member of the Saturday Morning Breakfast Club.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Monday, Jan. 31, at Robison Chapel, Catlin. The Rev. Matt Filicsky will officiate. Burial will be in Oakridge Cemetery, Catlin. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, Jan. 31, at Robison Chapel. Masks will be required for entry into the funeral home.
Memorials to the Alzheimer’s Association or Fairview United Methodist Church. Online condolences at robisonchapel.com.