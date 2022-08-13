THAWVILLE — Russell E. Perkinson, 102, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, at home in Thawville.
He was born on Nov. 27, 1919, in rural Thawville, to Percy and Olga (Patzman) Perkinson.
He graduated from Thawville High School and earned a master’s degree in ag economics from the University of Illinois, graduating a Bronze Tablet Scholar. After a year working at the USDA in Washington, D.C., he returned home to the family farm, eventually specializing in large-scale pork production, and retiring in 2015.
Russell was a member of Thawville Methodist Church and later attended St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Thawville. Over the years, he served several community organizations, including the Roberts-Thawville school board, the Iroquois County Zoning Board and the Grand Prairie Seminary board. He was a founding member of the Illinois Pork Producers, a member of the UI College of ACES Round Barn Society and the 1992 recipient of the ACES Award of Merit. Russell served in the Peace Corps from 1972-1974.
On Sept. 6, 1941, he married Arvella Scheiwe of Buckley. After Arvella’s death, Russell married Roma Hartman Elliott on June 23, 1973.
Russell is survived by his sons, Steve (Kay) of Mahomet, David (Beth) of Buckley and Douglas (Kathy) of Onarga; three stepdaughters, Susan (David) Chen of Laguna Woods, Calif., Sharon (Roy) Kravitz of Beaverton, Ore., and Diane (David) Hewitt of Fishers, Ind.; 16 grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wives, Arvella and Roma; parents, Percy and Olga; siblings, Alice (Clarence) Fuoss, Vivian (Ray) Drechsel Crist, Charles (Irene, Patricia) Perkinson and Paul (Betty) Perkinson; and stepdaughter, Maxine Elliott.
Plans for a memorial service and celebration of life this fall will be announced at a future date.
Memorials may be made to Christ Lutheran High School in Buckley, St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Thawville, Grand Prairie Seminary in Onarga or donor’s choice.
Arrangements are by Knapp Funeral Home, Onarga.