PAXTON — Dr. Russell H. Pitch, 75, of Paxton passed away at 5:16 p.m. Sunday (Jan. 9, 2022) at OSF Heart of Mary Medical Center, Urbana.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 14, at Baier Family Funeral Services, 406 E. Pells St., Paxton. A private family funeral service followed by a private family burial in Glen Cemetery, Paxton, will be held.
Russell was born July 5, 1946, in Chicago, the son of Oliver and Georgina Olsen Pitch. He married Phyllis Wojcicki on June 27, 1970, in Chicago. She survives.
Along with his wife, Phyllis, he is survived by three children, Penny (Mike) Murphy of Paxton, Michael (Kurt Zeigler) Pitch of Champaign and Ginger (Zach) Flahaven of La Grange; and four grandchildren, Sydney Murphy, Connor Murphy, Sloane Flahaven and Hollis Flahaven.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Christopher Russell Pitch; and two sisters, Karen Krumpen and Arlene Pitch.
Russ, or “Doc,” as he was known to many, graduated from Dundee Community High School in 1964; from North Central College, Naperville, in 1969; and from Loyola Dental School, Maywood, in 1976.
After graduation from dental school, he decided to open his own practice in a small community. They chose Paxton and opened the office of Russell H. Pitch, DDS, in November 1976. In June 1991, he moved his office into a new building on Market Street, Paxton. He retired in September 2016.
Russ was a 39-year member of the Paxton Fire Department and for several years served as chief, from 1995 to 2002. He was also a member of the Illinois Dental Association and NRA.
He enjoyed shooting, photography, driving his corvette and reading books about military history.
Memorials may be made to SIDS of Illinois. Condolences and memories can be shared with the family at baierfunralservices.com.