PHILO — Russell E. Rahn (Russ) of Philo died Friday, Dec. 24, 2021, after a long, hard battle with cancer. He was 84 years old.
Russ was born Jan. 9, 1937, in Tuscola to Harold and Pauline Rahn. He was the oldest of 11 children.
He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Judy Rahn; three children, Mark, Lisa and Terri; six grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and 10 siblings.
Russ graduated from Tuscola High School and then served in the Army Reserves as an Artillery Sergeant. He worked as a heavy-equipment operator for Cross Construction and was a member of the Mid Central Operating Engineers Union.
He raised his family in his beloved community of Philo. He was a Boy Scout leader for over 30 years, an active member of the Prairielands Council of Boy Scouts of America, and served on the board at the Zion Lutheran Church.
Russ was an unassuming, warm-hearted, gentle and adventurous soul. A man of few words, never a negative word about anyone, but an extremely knowledgeable individual who loved fishing and the great outdoors.
He taught his children and scouts how to live off of the land and to appreciate the beauty of nature. He even went ziplining at age 74 with his grandkids. He was the best husband, father and friend anyone could ask for and will be greatly missed!
A memorial service will be held Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, at Zion Lutheran Church, 101 Van Buren St., Philo. The visitation will run from 10 a.m. to noon and the funeral service will start at noon. Pastor Donna Smith will officiate. He will be laid to rest in the Yearsley Cemetery in Urbana.
In lieu of flowers, we request that donations be made to his much-loved church, Zion Lutheran Church, 101 Van Buren St., Philo, IL 61864.
Condolences may be offered at renner-wikoffchapel.com.