DANVILLE — Russell Robert Souza, 80, of Danville passed away Wednesday (Aug. 14, 2019) after a short stay in the hospital fighting an infection.
He was born on Nov. 27, 1938, in Rock Island, the son of Clifford and Hallie (Jones) Souza. He was married to Margie Albertson in 1957; she survives.
He is also survived by his sons, Jimmie (Debbie) Souza of Plainfield and Michael (Becky) Souza and Keith (Jennifer) Souza, both of Danville; his grandchildren, Jennifer (Matt) Biemick, Michael Lee (Caitlin) Souza and Truce Souza; and great-grandchildren, Jasper and Lila Souza. Also surviving are his siblings, Richard (Patsy) Souza, Shirley (Dennis) Stropes, Johnny Souza and Cliff Souza.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Betty (Glenn) Smithson, and his parents.
Russ worked for 32 years at Western-Southern Life, serving as an agent and manager before retiring in 1994. He was a member of Chartered Life Underwriters. He made many friends in his business, and helping protect families is what he loved.
He was a member of Immanuel Luther Church, serving as an elder. He was a staple in the Holiday Hills neighborhood, serving as the association’s president. He loved to winter in Florida and will miss his friends there. Russ loved a bargain, and his family loved to joke with him about him getting a deal.
His partner in the game of life was Margie, and they did everything together. They raised three wonderful and successful children in their home on Eastview. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend, and he will be deeply missed.
A celebration of life service will be at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019, at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Danville, 3940 N. Vermilion St., Danville, IL 61834. Officiating will be Pastor Philip Callahan. Visitation will be held just prior to the service from 4 to 6 p.m. at the funeral home.
